Brooks: ‘I Worry’ ‘Easy Time’ in Foreign Policy without ‘Major’ Disasters Will End in 2022

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he’s worried about trouble abroad in 2022, even though we’ve “had an easy time in foreign policy over the last few years, and we’ve been blessed by not having major international disasters.”

Brooks stated, “I worry about abroad. We’ve had an easy time in foreign policy over the last few years, and we’ve been blessed by not having major international disasters. I worry about Russia and Ukraine quite a lot. I worry about that China’s a lot less stable than it seems, or that China gets into a conflict with Taiwan or somebody else in the Pacific. I worry about the Middle East. Somehow, I just have the gut sense that the sweet ride, for the most part, that we’ve had internationally, we’re pushing our luck, Amna.”

