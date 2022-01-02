Tim Scott: Education ‘the Great Equalizer in Our Country’

During an appearance on this week’s Fox News Channel broadcast of “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) emphasized the role education plays in shaping the United States’ future.

According to Scott, education is “the great equalizer in our country.” He pointed to parent involvement in Virginia’s elections in 2021, which he said was “one of the biggest victories we’ve seen in the last 20 years.”

“There’s no doubt that the education issue will be a part of my campaign because, in my opinion, it’s the great equalizer in our country,” Scott advised. “You’re talking about a new year with new opportunities — we want to make sure that parents have more choice in the education of their kids that gives the kids a better chance of success in life. One of the great things we need to know about our country is that we’ve made more progress in more areas than any other country on Earth. If we can make progress in the education space, we will change the fabric of this country in a positive way. We saw that in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“The parent involvement in the politics of Virginia literally led to one of the biggest victories we’ve seen in the last 20 years because parents being involved with education means that the issue is front and center countrywide, and that’s good news for those of us who believe that the best is yet to come for the greatest nation on Earth,” he added.

