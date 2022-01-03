Gingrich: Democrats Have ‘Real Problems’ in Near Future — ‘They Have Gotten too Far to the Left’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded off on the future of the Democratic Party if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were to step down as expected.

According to Gingrich, the Democratic Party has “real problems” ahead because members “have gotten too far to the left” and no longer represent the country.

“I wouldn’t be too surprised to see four or five candidates initially because … it’s a rare moment of openness. I also suspect that the number two and three slots will also end up being vacated partially because when they lose, and I think they will lose this fall, they are going to suddenly face this realization — who has the drive and charisma to get us back to a majority, and I think that’s going to be a very different question than if they had a big majority and picking somebody to sustain the majority,” Gingrich outlined.

“They have real problems. And the problems are going to, I think, compound and get worse as they go through this year — partly brought on by Biden, but partly brought on by the fact that, and they don’t really represent the country,” he continued. “They represent the left-wing of their party, and that’s a very narrow base to try to sustain a majority in the House.”

