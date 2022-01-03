Sandra Garza: Trump Is 100% Responsible for January 6 — ‘He Needs to Be in Prison’

Sandra Garza, the partner of the late police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from a stroke after the Capitol riot, said Monday on PBS’s “NewsHour” that former President Donald Trump is “100%” responsible for the events of January 6, 2021.

Anchor Judy Woodruff said, “Brian was, we know now, had been a supporter of former President Trump. He had opposed his first impeachment. But then, of course, these events took place. Who do you hold responsible? To what extent do you hold the former president responsible for this?”

Garza said, “I hold Donald Trump 100% responsible for what happened on January 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled him that day and continue to enable him now. But definitely yes, and I think sadly Brian did not live long enough to see the evidence that has come forth to show what kind of man Donald Trump really is. Clearly, he doesn’t support law enforcement. I mean, he watched for hours law enforcement being pummeled and beaten, attacked, and he did nothing. Later we had, you know, four officers kill themselves because of the events of that day, the stressors that they experienced. And of course, the last two officers sadly that committed suicide, we don’t know all the factors that, you know, combined that cause them to take their lives. But clearly, we know that January 6 was a terrible event. I think that, coupled with maybe other stuff, certainly played a role. I think Brian would be horrified. I think he would have viewed Donald Trump in a very different light.”

She added, “Personally for me. I think he needs to be in prison. That is what I think.”

