NBC’s Nguyen Shows How to Wear N95, KN95 Masks ‘Snugly’ — ‘Not a Lot of Air Getting in’

NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen on Tuesday demonstrated how to properly mask up as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rages around the United States.

On NBC’s “Today,” Nguyen advised people looking “for the most snug fit” to wear a KN95 or N95 mask, which she said that “not a lot of air is getting in.”

“Really vital, Savannah, to make sure that the mask fits over your nose and mouth snugly,” Nguyen outlined. “So, with the surgical mask, something people need to do is make sure that they pull it all the way out so that it really extends the mask, and then mash down this part. You’re looking for that little wire to keep it very, very snug against your cheeks, something you can do if you wear glasses or sunglasses — if you put them on over your mask and they’re fogging up a lot, that means you have too much space right here at the top of your cheeks.”

She continued, “The other thing to consider — people think KN95s are a lot more comfortable because they have the traditional ear loop, however, if you want the most snug fit, and this is maybe if you work in a job where you’re constantly coming into contact with the public, you want to open this mask wide, put it under your chin, and then you see how the elastic straps — that’s the big differentiator with N95 masks. They go all the way over your head. Not the most comfortable, but very very snug. Not a lot of air is getting in between the sides of my cheeks or the tops of my cheeks.”

