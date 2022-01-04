Swalwell Warns 2022 ‘Could Be the Last Election’ — ‘Voting as We Know It in This Country Will Be Gone’

Monday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) issued a stark warning about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections should the GOP take control of the House and Senate.

According to Swalwell, 2022 “could be the last election” because the GOP would “permanently make it difficult to vote and just alter the way that we participate in the democratic process.”

“I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections, that voting as we know it in this country will be gone,” Swalwell asserted. “They’re already putting as many barriers to the ballot box as possible in Arizona, Florida, Texas, Georgia. And on the other side of the finish line, they’re putting in place processes where they could reverse the outcome even if we crawl through glass and run through the fire to get to the ballot box. And so if they are able to win the House, the damage they could do to permanently make it difficult to vote and just alter the way that we participate in the democratic process could be irreversible.”

“As I said, this is not only the most important election — if we don’t get it right, it could be the last election because they’re also putting in place what I believe is a way to make sure that Donald Trump wins with what they’re doing across state legislatures to allow them to reverse the outcome and the Electoral College,” he added.

