Hawley: Swalwell’s ‘Single Achievement in Office Is to Be the Consort of a Chinese Spy’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to a claim from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that should Republicans win in this year’s midterm elections, voting in this country would be “gone.”

The Missouri Republican told host Tucker Carlson that he would not be taking “advice or counsel” from Swalwell, who allegedly was the target of Chinese espionage.

“You know, no, but I’ll tell you, I don’t think I’ll be taking any advice or counsel from somebody whose single achievement in office is to be the consort of a Chinese spy,” he said. “But let me put it to this way, Tucker. What he is — yes, indeed — what he is voicing is the politics of fear that the Democratic Party has been pushing on this country for a whole year now. It’s the only thing they have to offer the country. It is fear, and what they’re trying to do with it is to consolidate their power.”

“This is the party that has weaponized the FBI against parents,” Hawley continued. “This is the party that calls demonstrators insurrectionists. This is the party that wants to control this country and wants to make sure that they remain in control, and the only thing they have is this politics of fear, and it started really last January 6, and they have used that event to try and consolidate their power and push this fear politics, and that’s what you see this guy doing and all the rest.”

“And this is going to be the year, Tucker, I think, where Americans reject fear,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor