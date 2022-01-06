DeSantis Rips ‘Lockdown-Politicians’ for Hypocrisy as AOC, Swalwell Vacation in FL — ‘Ruling Class Mentality’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday slammed the hypocrisy of politicians such as Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who have been spotted vacationing in his state unmasked despite being critical of Florida’s lack of restrictions.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” DeSantis argued those “lockdown politicians” have a “ruling class mentality” because they want to live under a different set of rules than the people.

“The number of lockdown politicians that have locked down their people, lectured their people, cast aspersions on Florida who then turn around and then seek refuge in Florida is so much, it’s become a cottage industry,” DeSantis said. “I mean, you have governors, you have mayors, you have members of Congress — they say one thing, and then they live under different sets of rules. And I think the thing about Florida is we have said you have the ability to make your own decisions. You know, we are not going to use the heavy hand of government to curtail your freedoms or to ruin your livelihoods.”

He continued, “And those policies were policies that all those people railed against, and yet, they will come down here and bask in the Florida sunshine and the Florida freedom. So, I’m glad that Florida is a refuge for people. We are happy with what we are doing, but it really shows you that this is a ruling class mentality where they think that they can impose these on other people but that they should not have to follow all the dictates that they constantly spout.

