Malliotakis: Adams Engaged in ‘Mixed Messaging’ on Crime by Praising Manhattan D.A., We’ll See if ‘It Was all Rhetoric’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) said there’s “mixed messaging” on crime from New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) because Adams has talked tough on crime, but also praised Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as Bragg vows not to prosecute certain crimes.

Malliotakis said, “So, what New York City is going to see now is our city, unfortunately, move toward the anarchy of Portland, the murders of Chicago, the smash and grabs of San Francisco, and I am deeply concerned about this. … If we’re going to continue to elect people like this in our city, Batman is not even going to be able to save Gotham anymore.”

After viewing a clip of Adams praising Bragg, Malliotakis stated, “You’re getting a lot of mixed messaging, right? Because the Democrats know that these policies are not popular among the people. The Democrats have even said that in polling. Yet, what you’re seeing is, Eric Adam[s] on the campaign trail saying he’s going to restore the NYPD plainclothes unit, that he’s going to fight with Albany to fix the botched bail law, and then you hear this, saying that he agrees with a district attorney who says that he’s only going to put people in jail if they commit murder, rape, or white-collar crimes. So, time’s going to tell whether it was all rhetoric.”

