MO A.G. Schmitt: If SCOTUS Upholds Vax Mandate, Bureaucrats Could Dictate ‘Mass Mail-in Balloting’ and Voting Changes

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) said there wouldn’t be any “limiting principle” if the Supreme Court upholds the Biden administration vaccine mandate, and there could be decisions from bureaucrats that “it’s not safe to vote in-person and we’ve got mass mail-in balloting and political operatives have got to collect grandma’s ballot.”

Schmitt said the case “comes down to the central question,” of “can unelected bureaucrats, without any constitutional or statutory authority force a medical procedure on 100 million Americans? The answer to that should be no. And by the way, the scary thing here is, if they are successful, if Biden is successful, there’s no limiting principle here. There’s no limiting principle for these agencies. For example, with climate change, why wouldn’t he just — it’s an existential threat. We’re at a tipping point. Department of Transportation and EPA, weaponize them to go tell you what you can drive, when you can drive, and for how long. And mark my words, Tucker, we’re probably a couple of months away from the midterm variant, where it’s not safe to vote in-person and we’ve got mass mail-in balloting and political operatives have got to collect grandma’s ballot. I mean, the pathway to tyranny is paved with these kinds of emergency executive orders, which is why this case is so important.”

