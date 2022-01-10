Deputy NSA Finer: China’s Behavior Won’t Be Influenced by How U.S. Responds to Russia-Ukraine Situation

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer said he doesn’t see any relation between the situation with Russia and Ukraine and the situation with China and Taiwan and “China will set its own policy based on its own considerations, not based on anything Russia chooses to do in Ukraine or in any way on how the United States responds to that situation.”

Finer said, “So, Jim, one of the things I’ll say is that our planning related to this Russia-Ukraine situation has very much taken into account the need to both make clear to other countries and be prepared ourselves for anyone that would seek to take advantage of what’s happening along the Ukraine border to undermine peace, stability, security anywhere in the world. On China specifically, I will say, I do not see these situations as related. I think China will set its own policy based on its own considerations, not based on anything Russia chooses to do in Ukraine or in any way on how the United States responds to that situation. Our policy towards Taiwan is clear. It has not changed at any point during the course of this administration. It is grounded in the three communiques, the six assurances, and the Taiwan Relations Act that calls for the United States to ensure that Taiwan has sufficient defense capability. We are fundamentally committed to that and to ensuring that cross-strait relations are stable and that the current status quo is not changed by force.”

