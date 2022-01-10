GOP Rep. Donalds: Liberal SCOTUS Justices Trying to Rationalize ‘Unconstitutional Mandate’ by Using Incorrect Policy Points

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) accused liberal members of the Supreme Court of “trying to find any way possible to support an unconstitutional mandate that OSHA does not have the authority for,” by “arguing policy, but not constitutionality” and even getting the policy points wrong.

Donalds stated, “Well, first of all, let me just tell you, the fact that you had three members of the Supreme Court who were arguing policy, but not constitutionality is exactly what’s wrong with the liberal members of the Supreme Court. They were trying to find any way possible to support an unconstitutional mandate that OSHA does not have the authority for, Congress never gave the executive branch authority for. It simply does not exist. And so, for them to try to find a way to argue based upon policy — and they even got the policy points wrong — is outrageous, not just for the country, but for the institution of the Supreme Court. What these justices need to do is think about the constitutionality of the actions taken by OSHA and taken by the White House.”

