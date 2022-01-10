Paul: Fauci Committing ‘Malpractice’ — ‘Needs to Be Dismissed from Office’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said Monday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime” that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci should be removed from his office for committing “malpractice” by treating all Americans the same in the COVID pandemic.

Paul said, “But all along this has been — and this is Fauci’s main mistake. He said, let’s treat everyone the same. Universal treatment whether you’re 10 years old or 80 years old. And that, frankly, is malpractice. Because you are 1,000 times more likely to die if you are 80 than if you are 10, this is a huge mistake. It’s an unforgivable mistake by Fauci, and it’s one of the reasons why we need to quit taking his advice. He needs to be dismissed from office. Because he is telling you things that aren’t true.”

“About half of the United States has probably had COVID now,” he continued. “He is not counting that at all. He is saying we are not vaccinated. We are not vaccinated. That’s not true either. Ninety-five percent of people over 65 are vaccinated. 95 percent. That’s a huge success. And then we also have a lot of people who have gotten it naturally. Ninety-three percent of the public has gotten either vaccinated or gotten it naturally. That’s a huge success.”

