CNN’s Tapper: Democrats ‘Only Complain’ About Strict Voting Regulations in Red States

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pointed out Tuesday on his show “The Lead” that Democrats were only complaining about voting restrictions in red states, while blue states like New Jersey and Delaware did not allow ballot harvesting.

After both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave speeches on the Democrats voting legislation in Georgia today, Tapper said, “Look, I genuinely as an American feel that in addition to guarding against fraud, which is very little of in the United States, it should be as easy as possible for Americans to vote.”

He continued, “We are the best democratic republic when as many people as possible are represented, no matter who wins, Democrats or Republicans. But going over a lot of these election laws, I went in, preparing for today, and I saw, you know what? New Jersey doesn’t allow ballot harvesting. And that’s a Democratic state. Delaware doesn’t allow the kind of early voting that a lot of other states do. How come — but then the journalist in me, as well as the cynic, says, ‘Well, how come Democrats only complain about the voting — strict voting regulations in red states, in Texas and Georgia and not in Democratic states like New York?'”

