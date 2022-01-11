GOP Rep. Steil: Biden Should Go to NYC over Allowing Noncitizens to Vote, Requiring ID and Vax for Restaurants, Not Georgia

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) argued that instead of speaking in Georgia to criticize their election laws, “President Biden should be going to New York City, where Democrats want to allow noncitizens, without an ID to vote, while, at the same time, requiring a vaccine mandate and an ID to go to a restaurant.”

Steil said, “Joe Biden is going to Georgia to continue to push the lie that Republicans are trying to restrict voting access. What Republicans are trying to do is instill integrity in our elections. President Biden should be going to New York City, where Democrats want to allow noncitizens, without an ID to vote, while, at the same time, requiring a vaccine mandate and an ID to go to a restaurant. You can’t make this stuff up. Biden and the Democrats want to nationalize our elections. They want to gut voter ID. They want ballots to be counted seven days after the election. It’s exactly the opposite of what we should be doing. We should be working here in Washington to instill integrity in our elections.”

