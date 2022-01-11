Schiff: GOP Can’t Be Trump’s ‘Anti-Truth Cult’ if They Want ‘Any Future’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that if the Republican Party was going to have any future, it could not be the “anti-truth cult” of the former President Donald Trump.

Mitchell said, “We’re hearing something very different from another Republican, Republican Senator Mike Rounds, saying that his party should tell the truth about the 2020 election after he was attacked by former President Trump in recent days. take a listen to Senator Rounds’ comments.”

Rounds said, “I think as Republicans we owe it to tell the truth. And I think integrity matters. And so, in my opinion, if we want to keep the confidence of our supporters and our voters, then we have to be honest with them.”

Schiff said, “Well, he’s absolutely right. The truth matters, integrity matters. If the Republican Party is going to have any future it has to get back to being a party of ideas and ideology and not this anti-truth cult of the former president. So I think he’s spot-on, and I think it will also not only be important for the Republican Party, it’s important for the country that both parties be whetted to the truth and stop tearing down, in the case of the Republican Party, public confidence in our elections because that leads to political violence as we saw on January 6.”

