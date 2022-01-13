CNN’s Phil Mudd: ‘We’ll See More’ Seditious Conspiracy Charges Against January 6 Rioters

CNN’s counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd said Thursday on “The Lead” that there will be “more” people charged with seditious conspiracy while reacting to the news 11 people, including the leader of the Oath Keepers, being charged for their roles in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “So far, the FBI has arrested 700 people related to the insurrection. They say they are trying to arrest — seeking to arrest around 200 more. Would you expect more charges related to seditious conspiracy?”

Mudd said, “I would, just as a numbers game. If you look, you talked about 700 maybe reaching 900 plus people. Only 11 are in the case today. If you assume there’s going to be another 890 plus or more, 900 plus arrested, you have to believe nobody else was involved in a conspiracy like that. I have to believe there are more cases. The reason we haven’t seen this is they have 700 cases already to prosecute and this one is so much more complicated to prove. We’ll see more of this, Jake. I am pretty sure of it.”

Tapper asked, “Jennifer, does this signal the Justice Department is going to be pursuing more extremist groups in relation to the insurrection?”

CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers said, “I think so for sure. The Oath Keepers was only one of the groups involved. We know the Three Percenters, The Proud Boys, all sorts of other groups. I think they are looking at all of them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN