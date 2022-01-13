Cotton: Dems Pushing to Take Over Elections Because They Know Their Agenda Is ‘Massively Unpopular’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) blasted the Democrats’ agenda, which includes the federalization of elections, ending the Senate filibuster and massive spending.

Cotton argued that the Democrats’ agenda is “massively unpopular,” and they know it, which is why “they want to take over our elections.”

“The Democrats have been propelling a big lie about election laws around this country,” Cotton outlined. “States like Georgia or Texas or other states have adopted new election reforms. Those reforms almost uniformly make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. In many ways, they make it easier to vote than in states like Joe Biden’s Delaware or Chuck Schumer’s New York. But because the Democrats know their agenda is massively unpopular, the results it generated like record-high inflation of 7% is going to cause them to lose in the next election.”

“They want to take over our elections, and they want to seize power, so they never have to relinquish it,” he added. “I can’t think of a much better defense of the Senate rules and traditions. The fact that the narrowest of majorities … really not even a majority — a 50-50 Senate — is trying to break the rules to decide how every state will elect senators in the future.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent