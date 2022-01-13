Cotton: ‘I Do Sense a Lot of Fear Among the Democrats’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said he detected a sense of fear from Democrats as the 2022 midterm elections neared.

The Arkansas Republican lawmaker explained that Democrats have had a lot of shortcomings and are aware of the possible consequences.

“I do sense a lot of fear among the Democrats, especially those who are going to have to face the voters later this fall. You can even begin to see some cracks in the Democratic congressmen and senators when it comes to the administration’s handling of the coronavirus,” he said. “You know, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris acknowledging that they didn’t anticipate the Omicron variant. They didn’t order enough testing. They promised they would remember Joe Biden campaigned against Donald Trump on saying President Trump mismanaged the coronavirus and that he would manage it better.”

“Yet we’ve had more deaths over the last year we have wrought widespread inflation and go into year three of this pandemic that we didn’t have in the first year,” Cotton added. “This is all the result of the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending policies and the continued mandates and lockdowns you see, not just from Joe Biden, but from Democratic governors and mayors across the country.”

