McCarthy: Biden Voting Rights Agenda ‘About Gaming the System’ in Favor of the Democrats

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pushed back against President Joe Biden’s voting legislation.

McCarthy argued on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the effort to federalize elections “is about gaming the system and putting your thumb on the scale for Democrats to try to keep control of the Congress.”

“Remember what this bill is. This was a massive bill, so they are gutting it. They are putting this what I believe is a takeover of the election system in and sending it to the Senate. Why? To give Schumer a little advantage on the timing of when to vote for it,” McCarthy outlined. “I still do not believe this will pass, but think about what we voted on last night. The Republicans proposed a resolution to block noncitizens and illegal immigrants from voting. Do you realize that every single Democrat voted against that? So, what do they really believe in protecting our vote?”

“And in this bill, it is going to propose that every single Democrat can get up almost to $7.2 million of American taxpayer money for their campaigns,” he continued. “This is not about a fair election. This is about gaming the system and putting your thumb on the scale for Democrats to try to keep control of the Congress.”

