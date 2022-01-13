MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: GOP Is a Front For a ‘Terrorist Movement’ Like the ‘PLO to Hamas’

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican Party is a “dime storefront” for a “terrorist movement.”

Johnson compared the Republican Party to the Palestine Liberation Organization, which represents Palestine at the United Nations, and Hamas, a terrorist group that controls Gaza and has affiliations with the PLO.

Johnson said, “We don’t know if Trump’s going to be on the ballot. If Trump is on the ballot in 2024, it’s the easiest thing in the world for Democrats because you can always run against the bad guy. But I think the bigger, more dangerous thing — and I have been saying this for a while — I’m working hard to never say Republican Party again because it’s not a party.”

He continued, “They’re Sinn Féin to the IRA. They’re the PLO to Hamas. They are a dime storefront for a terrorist movement. They didn’t have a policy in 2020 except loyalty to Trump.”

Johnson added, “They’re no longer a party. And so, nothing surprises me anymore. When it’s essentially a personality cult when there’s no difference between supporting Trump and being part of a Britney supporter or the Beyhive or something else like that, what do you expect them to do? Everything is going to change every five minutes depending on the whims of the de-platformed guy who is hiding out and blogging in Florida right now.”

