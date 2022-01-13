VP Harris Dodges on if There Will Be Same 2024 Democrat Ticket — ‘We Are Thinking About Today’

During an interview that aired Thursday on NBC’s “Today,” Vice President Kamala Harris shied away from answering if she would be on the 2024 ticket with President Joe Biden.

NBC’s Craig Melvin asked Harris if the 2024 Democratic ticket would be the same, and after pausing, Harris replied that she and Biden are only “thinking about today.” The vice president added she “really could care less about the high-class gossip on these issues.”

“Are we going to see the same Democratic ticket in 2024?” Melvin questioned.

“I’m sorry,” Harris replied. “We are thinking about today. I mean, honestly, I know why you’re asking the question because this is the part of the punditry and the gossip around places like Washington, D.C. Let me just tell you something — we’re focused on the things in front of us. We’re focused on what we need to do to address issues like affordable childcare –”

“So, there have been no conversations about 2024?” Melvin followed up.

Harris stated, “The American people sent us here to do a job, and right now, there’s a lot of work to be done. And that’s my focus.”

“[Y]ou’re at least familiar with some of the punditry. I don’t know that you’ve heard there’s been some talk about a Biden-Cheney ticket, perhaps in 2024. Did you read that article?”

“No, I did not,” Harris responded. “And I really could care less about the high-class gossip on these issues.”

