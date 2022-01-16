Blackburn: ‘Joe Biden Is the First President in History to Become a Lame-Duck Within the First Year of His Administration’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) derided President Joe Biden for the lackluster first year of his presidency.

The Tennessee Republican lawmaker said he was the first president to become a “lame duck” in one year.

“Joe Biden is the first president in history to become a lame-duck within the first year of his administration,” she said. “And it has been a bad week and a bad year. Maria, look at the Supreme Court overruling them on the OSHA mandate. You look at globally what is happening with Russia, Kazakstan. You look at the Russia-Ukraine issue. You look at Iran shooting — going after President Trump, North Korea shooting off a missile, China with their daily antics, and this plus all that happened on Capitol Hill, with the filibuster, with their election takeover.”

“It’s been a very bad week for Joe Biden,” Blackburn added.

