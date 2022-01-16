Winsome Sears: ‘I Am the Embodiment of What We’re Trying to Achieve in America’

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) said Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend” that her election means she was “the embodiment of what we’re trying to achieve in America.”

Sears said, “I’m just going to repeat what our current President Biden and our current Vice President Harris has said about racism when they were asked, ‘Is racism systemic in America?’ Their answer was absolutely no. And so, I am the embodiment of what we’re trying to achieve in America. We want everyone to have equal opportunity. And here I sit today to say it can happen. I am so tired of those who look at life as being the glass is half empty. What a negative way to continue to view life because you know life is going to hit you hard, and you have to be prepared for it. You come out of the womb screaming. That ought to be an indication of how things are going to be, the rich suffer-yes- the poor suffer and everybody in between. We can make it. We can make it.”

She added, “For me certainly my very first duty is to preside over the senate. I am hoping I get as many tie-breaking votes as our outgoing lieutenant governor. He had 52, and I am raring to go. We are going to be repealing some of the really bad laws that made no sense and turned us against each other.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN