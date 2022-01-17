Maxine Waters: Manchin, Sinema ‘Don’t Care’ About Black People

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Sunday on MSNBC that Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) did not “care” about black people.

According to Waters, they were unwilling to ditch the filibuster to pass voting legislation.

We have two Democrats, Manchin and Sinema, and they are holding up the Democratic agenda. They have decided that they are going to stick with support of the filibuster, and they don’t care whether or not they undermine the rights of minorities and blacks in this country. You know, blacks have fought very hard to make this a stronger democracy. We have worked hard for equal rights, for civil rights and voting rights, and these two are basically saying to us they don’t care. They don’t choir about us. they don’t care what it means to weaken the ability to participate in this democracy.”

She added, “It’s not what Democrats need to do. We’re doing everything that can be done. It’s what Republicans need to do. Why is it we don’t have one Republican, not one that will stand up for the voting rights for people in this country? And so I hear a lot of talk about our president. He’s fighting as hard as he can. I don’t know why people think that he can make Manchin and make Sinema do what is right. They have sent the signal. They have been clear about it. They don’t care about minorities. They don’t care about Blacks. They don’t care about people in their own districts who they’re going to deny their voting rights and undermine their voting rights.”

