GOP Rep. Banks: ‘I Think It Continues to Get Worse’ Under Biden

During an appearance on Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) slammed President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats’ refusal to respond to the economic “pain” inflicted on Americans and noted the deteriorating poll numbers of Democrats.

“It doesn’t get any better from here, Laura,” Banks said. “I think it continues to get worse as this president, Joe Biden, and the Democrats refuse to acknowledge the pain that the American people are going through — completely ignoring inflation, completely ignoring all of the other issues that are affecting American families and working Americans.”

“I imagine the poll numbers continue to get worse,” he continued. “As you said, two more Democrats announced today they’re not going to run for reelection because they can no longer defend the president and their own party. There’s 28 total. They see the writing on the wall, and they know Republicans are going to win back the majority. They can’t defend it any longer.”

