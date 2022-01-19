CNN’s Van Jones: Biden Was ‘Foggy and Meandering’ During Press Conference

Wednesday, CNN political commentator Van Jones said on “OutFront” that President Joe Biden was “foggy and meandering” during his first solo news conference of 2022.

When asked about Biden confirming Vice President Kamala Harris will be his 2024 running mate, Jones said, “I think a lot of Democratic voters appreciate that. That’s the one time that you don’t want to give any fuzzy, foggy, let-me-tell-you-a-long-story answer. Clear and direct, they are a team. He is staying together. They are going to fight it forward.”

He continued, “Look, I think that part of the reason that answer stood out so much is because some of the other answers were kind of foggy and meandering. I think you have to be honest that you can be a foggy, meandering president, say, like Reagan near the end if you’re winning.”

Jones added, “But if you are foggy and meandering on key questions and you’re also not winning, then you’ve got a real problem, and so I think the real challenge that you have is the numbers are out there that are bad. But this party has got to come together and start putting some wins on the board for this president. They are going to either hang together, or they are going to hang separately in the fall.”

