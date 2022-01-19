Jackson Lee: ‘We Cannot Have’ ‘Fair and Reputable’ Elections without Dem Election Bills

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) stated that “we cannot have elections” “that are fair and reputable” without passing voting laws that Democrats support.

Jackson Lee said, “[W]e gave this process a very long time. But yet, I am willing to give it more. I believe a rolling, talking filibuster is right. I believe Sen. Manchin is wrong and Sen. Sinema is wrong. Am I angry at them? No. I want to engage with them, and as I engage with them, I want them to take the time to change their mind. Because we cannot have elections, if you will, that are fair and reputable without these particular laws.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett