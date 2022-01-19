MSNBC’s Maddow: Biden’s Critique of Unpatriotic, Radical GOP ‘Objectively True’

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow said Wednesday on “Deadline” that President Joe Biden’s critique of Republicans as unwilling to pass legislation and standing for nothing was “objectively true.”

Biden said during his first solo news conference of 2022, “What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for.”

Maddow said, “Domestically, that sort of refrain he had about Republicans, what are Republicans for, what is McConnell for? What would the Republican Party have in its platform now? On immigration, drug prices, inflation, all this stuff, that and his reflections on how obstructionist Republicans are with him, even more so in his words than with President Obama, I thought, was interesting to hear from a president in his own words. I think it’s also objectively true.”

She continued, “The critique from him is objectively true because in addition to Republicans behaving towards President Biden the way they behaved towards President Obama the way they will object to things they, themselves, are on the record for being in favor for because they’re part of the Biden administration.

Maddow added, “In addition to that, you also have a significant chunk of the Republican Party voting to not admit that President Biden won the last election, to not certify the electors. To stand against voting rights, the authorization of the Voting Rights Act in a way that defies even the recent legacy of Republicans like Strom Thurmond. So I do think that on the sort of core issues about democracy and whether we’re going to continue to exist as a democracy, there is a newfound radicalism, an unpatriotic radicalism, I think the president would say, that you can add on to the obstruction that President Obama faced as well. That’s a kind of opposition, a kind of obstructionism, that is unprecedented.”

