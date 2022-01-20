Harris: Many Dealing with Everyday Problems ‘Are Unaware of What’s Happening’ with Voting Laws

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Vice President Kamala Harris said that “you would probably not be surprised to know how many people in the midst of the everyday burden of life are unaware of what’s happening” on voting laws.

Harris said, “There is work that we will continue to do that is about convening folks around the country to uplift the message and to include what we need to do to expand the ability of all Americans to understand what’s at stake. Because, George, I’ll tell you, and that’s why I’m glad we’re having this conversation, you would probably not be surprised to know how many people in the midst of the everyday burden of life are unaware of what’s happening. And so, part of our mission is to ensure that folks know what is happening to their neighbor, what is happening in their neighboring states, and ultimately, what will contribute to a weakening of our democracy.”

