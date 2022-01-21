L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva: Newsom Says He Wants Prosecution of Rail Theft, But He Endorses Gascón

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for saying he wants rail thefts in the state prosecuted, but endorsing Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Villanueva said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:00] “Well, we have the governor picking up trash around the rail yard because of the rash of rail thefts that are plaguing Union Pacific rail lines. And he says he wants prosecution, but then he turns around and endorses George Gascón, who does not prosecute thefts. He’s legalized petty theft…without a proper prosecution, it does us no good or very little good to just arrest people that are going to be released immediately. So, that part of the equation is missing.”

