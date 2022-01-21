Maher: Biden Should Be in ‘a More Ceremonial Role’ – After ‘Not Horrible’ First Year, ‘America Has Lost Its Faith’ in Him

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued Democrats should move President Joe Biden “into a more ceremonial role.” Because while his first year was “Not horrible, certainly better than the alternative,” “for some reason, America has lost its faith in Joe.” And “even when Joe does something good,” like the economy, “he seems to get no credit.”

Maher began by saying, “Democrats must thank President Biden for his great service to America, and then move him into a more ceremonial role.”

He continued, “Joe Biden has been president now for a year and a day. The day was pretty good. But the year? Not horrible, certainly better than the alternative, but for some reason, America has lost its faith in Joe. Sometimes that just happens. A new CBS poll has just over a quarter of Americans saying the country is going in the right direction, and the Quinnipiac poll has Biden’s year one approval rating at 33%, the lowest for any president ever, even Trump. 33%. If he were a movie, he’d be listed as ‘certified rotten.’ Now, of course, he’s not, and what’s gone wrong is certainly not all Joe’s fault, but the hard fact is, even when Joe does something good, he seems to get no credit. Our economy is actually pretty awesome considering what we’ve just been through. Wages are up, workers have more leverage, we avoided a recession, stocks just had their best year since 1995. And yet, only 38% approve of his handling of the economy. This is what happens when you lack passionate defenders, as opposed to Trump, who every day shit the bed, and 90% of Republicans blamed the bed.”

Maher added, “And Biden may well have even further to fall. Because there’s no die-hard Biden base. His is a coalition of the unenthused. … When he first got into office, I told you that Biden was like non-dairy creamer: nobody’s first choice, but he got the job done. And he did get the job done, in 2020, when his nation needed him to beat Trump, and he did. But, fair or not, to most people now, it looks like Joe Biden’s get-up-and-go got up and went.”

Maher further argued that Biden should marry former President Barack Obama so he can be back in the White House and run the country.

