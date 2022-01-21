Maher: We Know the Vaccine ‘Just Protects You’ and That Cuts Against Argument We Need It to Protect Others

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that getting the coronavirus vaccine “just protects you. It doesn’t protect you from me, doesn’t protect me from getting it” and that “counteracts the argument that we need the vaccine to protect other people.”

Maher said, “What’s so different from where we were two months ago the last time I sat here is that we now know the vaccine does not stop you from getting it. I found that out when I got it. … It doesn’t stop you from getting it and it doesn’t stop you from transmitting it. It stops you from dying when you do get it. … I’m not saying it’s not a good reason. I’m just saying that’s a huge difference and it counteracts the argument that we need the vaccine to protect other people. It just protects you. It doesn’t protect you from me, doesn’t protect me from getting it. It protects you. So, it’s just really about you now.”

