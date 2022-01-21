Trump: If Pelosi Had Not Turned Down Soldiers, National Guard on January 6, ‘You Would Not Have Had Any Problem’

Jeff Poor

According to former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to blame for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Trump told FNC host Sean Hannity that Pelosi had turned down “soldiers and/or National Guard,” which he said would have prevented problems.

“So, I felt that was going to happen — at the rally, or whatever you want to call it,” he said. “The people listening to the speeches, a lot of different people, and they were also making speeches the night before. And there was a lot of love there. Believe me, there was a lot of love, and a lot of friendship, and people that love our country. These are great people.”

“I felt there was going to be a very big crowd,” Trump continued. “And I said, you know, I think we should have 10,000. And Kash Patel, who’s a terrific guy, he said, maybe it should be 20. I said, maybe it should be 20. He remembers me saying 10 to 20. But I wanted to have soldiers or — and I wanted soldiers and/or National Guard, and Nancy Pelosi turned it down. And if she didn’t turn it down, you would not have had any problem. It would have just been absolutely a lovely day.”

