Issa: Biden Admitted He ‘Meant to Withdraw Clumsily from Afghanistan’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to President Joe Biden saying he doesn’t have any apologies for the withdrawal from Afghanistan by stating that Biden admitted he “meant to” handle the withdrawal poorly because Biden thought he could blame former President Donald Trump.

Issa said, “Well, I think it was best said in his own press conference. If you have no apologies, that means you did it deliberately. If you had no apologies, that means you meant to do it. … He meant to withdraw clumsily from Afghanistan. Because he believed he could blame his predecessor.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett