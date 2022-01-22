Texas Dept. of Public Safety Lt.: TSA Allowing Arrest Warrants as ID ‘Is a National Security Threat’ and Criminals Will Exploit It

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Texas Dept. of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said TSA allowing illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants as identification at airport security checkpoints is “going to be an opportunity these criminal organizations are going to take full advantage of” by having gang members “come across and try to board these planes so they can make it further into the country.” And “that is a national security threat.”

Olivarez said [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] someone can get on a plane using an arrest warrant as a form of identification and end up anywhere in the United States.

He added, “And the thing is that you’re allowing an arrest warrant as a form of an ID, that right there alone, I mean, that should not be taking place. I mean, an arrest warrant…that individual should be placed under arrest, not be allowed to board a plane. But again, that’s going to be an opportunity these criminal organizations are going to take full advantage of. They’re going to have these criminal gangs come across and try to board these planes so they can make it further into the country. So, that is a national security threat. And again, that’s what we’re going to see play out this year, and it’s off to a bad start.”

