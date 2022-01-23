Sanders: Manchin, Sinema Working with Republicans to ‘Sabotage’ Biden

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” accused Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) of working with the Republicans to “sabotage” President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “We are one year into the Biden presidency. Those two key priorities are stalled in the Senate because Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema won’t get on board. How frustrated are you?”

Sanders said, “It’s not only those two. It’s 50 Republicans who have been adamant, not only in pushing an anti-democratic agenda, but also opposing our efforts to try to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to expand medicare to include dental, hearing and eyeglasses, to improve the disastrous situation in-home health care, in child care, to address the existential threat of climate change. You have 50 republicans who don’t want to do anything except criticize the president. You have, sadly enough, two Democrats who choose to work with the Republicans rather than the president and who have sabotaged the president’s efforts to address the needs of working families in this country. Is it frustrating? It sure is.”

He added, “We’re making some progress, but clearly we have been stalled by the sabotage, if you like, by two Democrats who refuse to support what the president and 48 of us want to do.”

