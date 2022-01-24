Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: John Stockton’s Vaccine Remarks ‘Extreme,’ ‘Not Based on Reality or Facts’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar responded to fellow Hall of Famer John Stockton’s recent suspension of season tickets to his alma mater’s games over not wearing a mask and his comments regarding the coronavirus.

Stockton, Gonzaga University’s most famous alum, has said that more than 100 pro athletes had died immediately after being vaccinated. He also asserted that tens of thousands have died from taking the COVID vaccine.

Abdul-Jabbar argued Stockton’s stance on vaccines is “extreme and not based on reality or facts.”

“I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes as basically dumb jocks for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic,” Abdul-Jabbar outlined. “And the best way to fight pandemics is through vaccination and testing. Those are the means by which we identify the problem and do our best to mitigate it. … It doesn’t make sense what he is saying.”

“I think John’s reaction to the vaccine is extreme and not based on reality or facts,” he added. “And if John could just check the facts out, he would understand that this vaccine is saving lives and preventing people from … having serious reactions to the virus. It won’t eliminate the virus overnight, but it will stop people from dying, and it will stop people from becoming seriously ill. And this is a great benefit to us, and we have to make use of it.”

