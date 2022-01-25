CNN’s Keilar: FNC’s Tucker Carlson Is a ‘Propagandist — Why Is This ‘BS on the Air?’

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said Tuesday on “New Day” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is a “propagandist” whose “BS” should not be on television.

Keilar said, “As tensions are ratcheting up between Russia and Ukraine, one Democratic congressman says his office is getting phone calls, repeatedly getting these phone calls, and they’re from fans of Fox’s chief propagandist Tucker Carlson, saying that the U.S. should be siding with Russia over Ukraine. What you may say? Well, you wouldn’t be surprised if you watched his pro-Russia stance every night.”

During his FNC show, Carlson said, “All of them are promoting war against Russia on behalf of our new and deeply beloved ally the government of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is our most dangerous enemy they scream. We can’t let him hurt Ukraine. So turns out Russia gate was more effective than we realized. The Steele dossier was debunked. Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia is bad. Apparently Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia, unlike say our southern border with Mexico is a sacred boundary, created by God that must be protected at all costs up to and including American lives. Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine? They’re both foreign countries that don’t care anything about the united states. kind of strange.”

Keilar said, “Easy answer there, one is a democracy, the other is a brutal autocracy. The real question is why is Rupert Murdoch allowing this anti-democratic BS on the air?”

