Deputy NSA Finer: Sanctioning Russia in Advance Hurts ‘Deterrent Effect of the Sanctions’ But We Have ‘Already Imposed Some Sanctions’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer argued that if the U.S. sanctions Russia before it invades Ukraine, “the deterrent effect of the sanctions is reduced. Because they’ve already assumed the cost. But second, I would say the United States has already imposed some sanctions on Russia” recently.

Finer said, “So, I’d say two things on this: First, is that the purpose of putting together these extensive, severe sanctions packages in consultation with our European allies is to make very clear to Russia the costs of going forward. If you impose those costs in advance, they’re already sort of taken in by Russia and the deterrent effect of the sanctions is reduced. Because they’ve already assumed the cost. But second, I would say the United States has already imposed some sanctions on Russia, just in recent days, in response to some of the destabilizing actions that Russia is already taking inside Ukraine. That will obviously be ratcheted up considerably with the significant financial sanctions that we have prepared and that we are ready to pull the trigger on the minute Russia crosses the border, if they choose to do that.”

