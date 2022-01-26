Clyburn: ‘It Would Be Well’ for Republicans to Support First Black Woman for SCOTUS

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said he thinks it would be a good thing for Republicans to not let Democrats be the only ones who vote to confirm a black woman to the Supreme Court to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Do Republicans have an obligation in your mind to endorse a history-making choice and not let it be only Democrats who vote yes for such a nomination?”

Clyburn answered, “Well, I wouldn’t say they have an obligation to do that. I think it would be well for that to happen. … I’m sure that the Republican senators from South Carolina would do all they can to make this choice bipartisan, and I’m sure they would do so. Because both of them know Michelle real well, and she’s just our choice. But I suspect that the others, that I don’t know as well, I do know Sherrilyn Ifill. Her name is being floated, a very smart young lady that I think would make a great Supreme Court justice as well. I just happen to be for Michelle Childs. I’m not against any of the others.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett