Hawley on Biden SCOTUS Pick: Biden Has Been ‘Race-Obsessed, Gender-Obsessed in Terms of Trying to Deconstruct Genders’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that President Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court to replace the vacancy created by the future retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer is “typical” of the “race-obsessed, gender-obsessed in terms of trying to deconstruct genders” Biden administration.

Hawley said, “I believe it to be typical of this administration, which has been the most race-obsessed, gender-obsessed in terms of trying to deconstruct genders, actually. I mean, this is a hard woke left administration. And so, I wasn’t surprised at all when the president said that this is what he’s going to do. Here’s what I think, Sean: It’s a real moment of truth for Joe Biden. He’s deeply unpopular. He’s been the most divisive president of my lifetime. Now he’s got a choice: Is he going to nominate a pro-America, pro-Constitution justice or is he going to keep doing what he’s been doing and divide this country with a hard woke left activist? We’re about to find out. I hope Republicans are ready to stand up for the Constitution.”

