McCaskill: Senate Democrats ‘Anxious’ to Make GOP Feel Pain They Did on Barrett

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), now an MSNBC contributor, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Senate Democrats are “anxious” to make the Republicans feel the pain they did during the 27-day process that confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Discussing a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, Nicolle Wallace said, “What is your sense of how prepared the Senate is to run this through right now?”

McCaskill said, “I think they’re really prepared. You have members on the Judiciary Committee that served on that committee for many years. You are talking about Dick Durbin, who is the chairman. Sheldon Whitehouse, Amy Klobuchar, Dianne Feinstein, who has been involved in many many confirmation hearings. So you have got some senior members of the Senate who are prepared to do this. They are anxious to do this. They had to painfully sit and watch as the norms of the Senate were busted in the confirmation hearings that were done, especially Amy Coney-Barrett that was done in less than a month.”

Wallace said, “Twenty-seven days.”

McCaskill said, right before an election. The kind of stuff that never used to happen.”

She added, “I think they are going to be anxious to have the Republicans feel what they felt, a sense of helplessness, a sense of we are in charge now. We are going to get it done. We are going to get this and quickly and efficiently done. Republicans can’t say anything.”

