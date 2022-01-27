Manchin: ‘To Some Extent, Everybody Will Get Some Kind of a Strain’ of COVID

During an interview with West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval” on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that while coronavirus is “still dangerous,” and “you’ve got to be very, very careful” he also thinks that, to a certain degree, everyone is going to “get some kind of a strain” of the virus.

While discussing host Hoppy Kercheval recovering from having coronavirus, Kercheval said he “never felt that bad” with the virus.

Kercheval added that he just felt like he had a cold and he would have worked through being sick if it hadn’t been the coronavirus.

Manchin stated, “I think, to some extent, everybody will get some kind of a strain of that, just like — it’s like a flu-type strain, I’m understanding. But it’s still dangerous, you’ve got to be very, very careful.”

Manchin later stated that hospitals in West Virginia are filled up due to the coronavirus.

