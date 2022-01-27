MSNBC’s Wallace: Tucker Carlson’s ‘Arms and Legs Wrapped Around an American Adversary’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on her show “Deadline” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is has his “arms and legs wrapped around an American adversary,” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On his Fox News show, Carlson said, “So at this point, NATO exists to torment Vladimir Putin. Who, whatever his many faults, has no intention of invading Western Europe. Vladimir Putin does not want Belgium He just wants to keep the western border secure. That’s why he doesn’t want Ukraine to join NATO, makes sense.”

Wallace said, “I think that the fractures in the Republican Party, and we’ll talk about this later, are revealing themselves around two things right now. One is Russia, and there is sort of this oh bleep moment, what have we done, with Tucker Carlson leading the most energized aspect of the GOP over the cliff to isolationism and a full arms and legs wrapped around an American adversary and autocrat.”

She added, “The other is the idea that talking about the Supreme Court being out of step with the majority of public opinion. Sotomayor describing the stench that exists when the court makes decisions predicated on the state legislature, saying now we can do this because our guys are there, guys and gals. I don’t think that’s a winning issue for the kinds of voters Republicans want to get back.”

