GOP Rep. Comer on Biden Admin Secretly Flying Illegal Aliens Across U.S. — ‘Biden Has Got a Lot of Explaining to Do’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacted to Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly being tasked with coordinating travel for illegal immigrants entering the United States.

Comer said a GOP-majority Congress needs to hold Biden and his cabinet members “accountable.” He added that Biden “has a lot of explaining to do” about the secret flights being done “in the dead of night.”

“I think Joe Biden has a lot of explaining to do,” Comer declared. “We knew they were doing something with the illegals. Until this video came out to actually prove it, we didn’t know exactly how they were transporting these illegals from one point to the other, but the American people did not want these people in their neighborhoods. And this is something Joe Biden stuck around. It’s illegal. I do expect Congress to hold them accountable.”

He added, “We’re going to ask the questions that every American deserves to have answers for. And they’re going to have to provide answers. They’re going to be under oath. And Joe Biden has got a lot of explaining to do to people who are good to look out their window and see illegals that have been transported in the dead of night into their neighborhood.”

