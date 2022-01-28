Maher: COVID Measures Look Like Every Never-Ending Government Program, ‘Can’t Be More Invested’ in Someone’s Health than They Are 

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that coronavirus prevention measures are starting “to look like every other government program,” and that government programs never come to an end. Maher also argued that people should take the win of the vaccine decreasing the likelihood of dying from the virus, and if they don’t, then “I can’t be more invested in your health than you are.”

Maher said, “[T]here’s going to be another variant. You can’t — every time it — one goes away, we’re like, okay, now, we’re out of it. We’re never out of it. We’re never out of it. It wants to live and it will. It’s a virus. It’s going to evolve. And we can’t be like, oh, okay, when the [Omicron variant goes away]. That’s what we said about Delta, when that goes away. That can’t be the template, I’m sorry.”

Maher further stated, “The vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting it and doesn’t stop you from transmitting it. It stops you from dying. That’s pretty good. Take your victory and go home. And if you don’t, I can’t be more invested in your health than you are.”

He concluded, “It starts to look like every other government program, and what is the common thread of government programs? … Government programs never end.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett