Maher: ‘We Could Pinpoint’ COVID Measures to Protect Vulnerable, ‘And the Rest of Us Go Back to’ Normal

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that we could more precisely target coronavirus measures to protect those who are vulnerable while everyone else goes back to a normal life.

Maher said people on the left organizing their lives around the coronavirus as a part of their political identity is “really a key to this. Because, again, these are the science people, and they’re not listening to basic science. I see people in cars, alone, in a car, with a mask. Do they think they’re going to get it from the radio?”

Later, he said, “Why can’t we precisely target, and I don’t mean target — protect the people who are vulnerable and let society go back? … We could be more precise about this. We could pinpoint and help protect the people who are vulnerable and the rest of us go back to life, it seems to me. And we don’t do that.”

