NH Gov. Sununu When Asked If He Wants Trump’s Help: ‘I Don’t Need Anyone to Campaign with Me’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” said he did not need former President Donald Trump’s help in his reelection campaign.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want you to listen to what former President Donald Trump said about the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6.”

During a Texas rally Trump said, “If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Bash said, “Your response?”

Sununu said, “Look, the folks that were part of the riots and the assault on the U.S. Capitol have to be held accountable. There’s a rule of law. I don’t care if you were part of burning cities in Antifa in 2020, storming the Capitol in 2021, everyone needs to be held accountable.”

Bash said, “Shouldn’t be pardoned?”

Sununu said, “Of course not. Oh, my goodness, no.”

Bash said, “Would you like to have the former president campaign with you in your re-election campaign in New Hampshire?”

Sununu said, “I don’t need anyone to campaign with me. I’m a big believer that that as a candidate you have to stand on your own two feet and not endorsements. Endorsements are fine and all that. But I’m a big believer in whether you’re running for the planning board, governor or president, you have to look folks in the eye and earn the votes yourself.”

