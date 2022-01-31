Blackburn: Release the Transcript of Talks Between Biden and China on COVID Origin

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for the release of the transcripts of any discussions between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping on the origins of COVID-19.

Blackburn stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “Just release that portion of it, if he brought it up, release it, talk about it. Because people want to know the answer to this. Why didn’t he say, our athletes are not coming, our companies are not going to sponsor, and the TV cameras are not going to be there for your Olympics if you don’t come clean on what happened with this? We’re tired of it. We’re not going to put up with it. But, no, Joe Biden didn’t do that. And it is one of the reasons that his polling is so low, people are frustrated with him. If you are a small business owner that has had to shut your doors because of what happened to you during COVID, you, for sure, want to know what is going on and what your government is going to do about this so we don’t go back through something like this again.”

